Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Names the 6 Players Who Could Succeed Him as the Best in the World

2 hours ago

Fresh from being crowned UEFA Player of the Year at the Gala Ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo has name the six players who he claims could succeed him as the best player in the world - with two current Premier League players receiving the nod.

The Real Madrid star has defied his critics as he has seemingly won everything there is to be won in world football, and despite a season which saw him score 12 goals in 13 Champions League games as the Spanish giants defended their European title, the 32-year-old is already casting an eye towards the games future stars.

Following his award presentation on Thursday, Ronaldo was immediately asked by reporters who could be the one to succeed him as the best in the world, he replied, via the Mirror: "That is a very good question. 

"I see some with great potential: [Marco] Asensio, [Kylian] Mbappé, Neymar, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Eden] Hazard, [Marcus] Rashford ... and some others.

"In the next generation there are at least 10 players with very, very great potential."

With four of his six identified players under the age of 21 all bursting onto the scene in recent seasons and becoming an integral part of their respective side's squad, it seems as though the future of the game is in good hands if Ronaldo's prediction is anything to go by.

His current teammate, 21-year-old Asensio is a prime example of such talent as he has scored a handful of exceptional goals in high-stake matches of late. 

With his former club, Manchester United also boasting an incredible prospect by the name of Rashford, who has not looked back following his incredible breakthrough season in 2015. 

