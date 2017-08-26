Soccer

Crystal Palace 'Still Keen' on Signing Mamadou Sakho as West Brom Also Express Interest

2 hours ago

Crystal Palace are still in the hunt for Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho despite manager Frank de Boer playing down his side's chances of signing the French defender.

With Liverpool slapping on a £25m-plus price tag the south Londoners will likely turn to other options, as the Independent reports, with Spurs' Kevin Wimmer or AEK Athens' Ognjen Vranjes as alternatives.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Having played a crucial role in keeping Palace up before injury ended his season, Liverpool were confident of Sakho's price tag being met by a European competition playing side but with suitors likely put off by the price the Merseyside team may cave on the Frenchman's original valuation.

A deal with Spurs for other option Wimmer would be difficult to agree with proceedings at West Brom affecting their interest in both Sakho and Wimmer with Jonny Evans likely facing the exit door before Thursday's deadline.

Despite the French centre-back still having three years to run on his current deal with Liverpool another loan deal wouldn't work for Palace having already loaned their two maximum players from Premier League teams. Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah already recruited for this campaign.

With a number of years still to run Liverpool are under no pressure to sell the player and will likely hold out on receiving a big offer for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man.

After a bad start to the season Palace are still looking to add in a number of departments with a new wide man and goalkeeper also on the radar.

But with De Boer maintaining since his arrival in June that Sakho is too expensive it may look increasingly unlikely that a breakthrough could happen with the transfer deadline looming.

