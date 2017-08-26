Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid: Koke Brace Helps Clincial Atleti Comfortably See Off La UD

Atletico Madrid comfortably got the better of Las Palmas on Saturday to secure their first La Liga win of the new season.

Los Colchoneros raced into a two-goal lead within minutes thanks to strikes from Angel Correa and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

The away side looked assured and confident having put themselves in a commanding position, but were pegged back by a Jonathan Calleri goal after the break. But two superb efforts from Koke, before a rare goal from Thomas Partey, secured a convincing Atletico victory.

After a slow start against Girona in their opening game of the season, there was no such problem for the visitors at Estadio Gran Canaria. Correa, starting in place of the suspended Antoine Griezmann, beat three players in the box before poking an accurate finish into the bottom corner to give his side a third minute lead.

And moments later, the lead was doubled. Carrasco received the ball on the left-hand side and drove at Las Palmas right-back David Simon, who offered the Belgian too much time and space to pick out the far corner.

It was a dismal beginning for the hosts, although a prolonged period of possession following the two goals provided some much needed respite. But Atletico were content to allow their opponents the ball, while maintaining their shape and possessing a constant threat on the counter attack.

The away side grew increasingly comfortable with their lead as the half progressed. Typically professional and efficient, there was no rush for a third goal, particularly with Las Palmas having been kept at arm's length with seemingly consummate ease.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

A similar pattern was established after the half-time break, Atletico remaining resolute, Las Palmas toothless. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak had rarely been tested, and on the few occasions that he was, he was well protected by the red and white shirts in front of him.

But Las Palmas unexpectedly put themselves back in contention just before the hour mark, Calleri meeting a well-placed cross and powering a header past Oblak.

The goal temporarily lifted the home side and in turn the home supporters, but it didn't last long. A superb curling strike from Koke re-established Atletico's two-goal lead minutes later, and quickly extinguished hopes of a potential resurgence.

There was a feeling of inevitability following the third goal, such had been Las Palmas' difficulty in creating clear opportunities prior to Calleri's header. And Atletico's victory was confirmed with 15 minutes remaining, courtesy of another spectacular Koke strike; this time an an expertly taken overhead kick.

2 - Koke Resurreccion has scored his first brace for Atletico in all competitions. Superb. pic.twitter.com/5Z42MJrHDE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2017

Las Palmas were given an opportunity to score a consolation as the game approached its conclusion after Gabi was penalised in the box, but Jonathan Viera saw his spot-kick kept out by the imposing Oblak.

There was still time for Atletico to score a fifth, however, when Partey placed a shot past Leandro Chichizola from the edge of the box, finishing off an emphatic first win of the season.