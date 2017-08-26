Soccer

Leicester City Sign Former Chelsea Youth Player Habib Makonjuola on 4-Year Deal

18 minutes ago

Leicester City are the most recent club to pluck a former talented player from Chelsea's Youth Development squad after securing the signature of Habib Makonjuola on a four-year deal following a successful trial with the Foxes.


18-year-old Makonjuola spent four-years with Chelsea after signing for the Blues following an impressive string of performances for Nigeria when they went on to win 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup - when he was just 14-years-old. 

Reports of the signing came from the Twitter account of reporter Oluwashina Okeleji, who revealed the highly-rated midfielder is set to make the move to the King Power Stadium where he will link up with fellow national compatriots, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.


Makanjuola, who also had a spell with Birmingham's Under-17s, is excited at the prospect of joining the former Premier League champions.

He told Completesportnigeria.com: “I’m happy joining the club. My trials went well and my dream is to play regularly for the club."


The 18-year-old is set to join up with Leicester's Under-23 side for the coming season, with the aim seemingly to be promoted into the senior squad. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters