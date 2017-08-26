Leicester City Sign Former Chelsea Youth Player Habib Makonjuola on 4-Year Deal

Leicester City are the most recent club to pluck a former talented player from Chelsea's Youth Development squad after securing the signature of Habib Makonjuola on a four-year deal following a successful trial with the Foxes.





18-year-old Makonjuola spent four-years with Chelsea after signing for the Blues following an impressive string of performances for Nigeria when they went on to win 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup - when he was just 14-years-old.

#Nigeria's Habib Makonjuola, 18, signs a four-year deal with Leicester following a trial. Won U-17 WorldCup🏆in 2013 & spent 4 years at #CFC. pic.twitter.com/UuUnUTxO7i — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) August 25, 2017

Reports of the signing came from the Twitter account of reporter Oluwashina Okeleji, who revealed the highly-rated midfielder is set to make the move to the King Power Stadium where he will link up with fellow national compatriots, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.





Makanjuola, who also had a spell with Birmingham's Under-17s, is excited at the prospect of joining the former Premier League champions.

He told Completesportnigeria.com: “I’m happy joining the club. My trials went well and my dream is to play regularly for the club."





The 18-year-old is set to join up with Leicester's Under-23 side for the coming season, with the aim seemingly to be promoted into the senior squad.