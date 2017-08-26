Soccer

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Criticise or Be Fazed By Barcelona's Transfer Tactics

39 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to criticise how other clubs go about their transfer dealings, with the German boss seemingly unfazed by Barcelona's tactics to lure Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield this summer. 

The Spanish giants have seemingly used every trick in the book to unsettle both Liverpool and Coutinho as they refuse to take no for an answer in their bid to replace Neymar - following his €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With a plethora of bids reaching a reported £118m seemingly rejected without second thought by those at Anfield and Coutinho yet to feature for the Reds this season, attention has been diverted from Liverpool's on-field performances to the off-field drama surrounding one of their star players.


However, Klopp has insisted that he remains unfazed by Coutinho's uncertain future as his attention lies solely with what he can control amidst the absence of both Adam Lallana and the Brazilian.  


He said, via the Liverpool Echo"To be disappointed about different things, you need to have expectations.

"I don't have expectations, I don't think about other clubs to be honest.


"We all have our own problems. If we think we have to do something, we do it. In this moment I would have preferred we finished our business six weeks ago. Let all the rest of the world do what they do. It's getting more and more different and difficult.


"I don't judge what other clubs are doing. I am not sure there was one easy day since we started pre-season. Always something changes.

"All the discussions about Phil and then in the same moment Adam Lallana gets injured. It was like 'what?' I don't think anyone can expect that we are prepared for this. The team have handled it all brilliantly so far," he added.

