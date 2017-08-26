Man City's Aguero Facing Police Investigation Following Steward's Claims of Assault

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could become the subject of a criminal investigation after he was accused of assault by a steward who was on duty at the match against the Etihad Blues and Bournemouth on Saturday, per the Mail.

Pep Guardiola's side recorded a very late win at the Vitality Stadium, with Raheem Sterling scoring a 97th-minute winner to send the visiting City fans into an absolute rapture.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The former Liverpool man went to celebrate with the overjoyed crowd, but found himself sent off as a result, receiving a second yellow for his actions.

Stewards were left with quite a lot to do on the away end, as some fans attempted to reach the pitch.

Aguero would get heatedly involved with one of the stewards, and a video taken by a fan shows the Argentine forward exchanging shoves with the officer after he was ordered away from a supporter who was pinned to the ground by another member of the security team.

Sources from City have said that they have seen the footage and don't believe that the striker's actions were over the line or that he has anything to answer to.

After the match, Pep Guardiola said: "If you cannot celebrate with the fans, the best solution is not to invite the fans. At the end of the game you score a goal you can imagine how happy the guy is, and the team, they want to go with our fans."

Dorset police have reportedly taken a statement from the steward in question, and are likely to proceed with investigations over the coming days.