Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Admits to Mishandling One of His Star Recruits From Last Season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted to making a mistake with one of his star recruits from last summer, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, which he claims led to the Armenian's slow start at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old acknowledged that the pair failed to understand each other at the start of their Manchester United careers, but claims he could have gone to greater lengths to establish a better line of communication with Mkhitaryan, which would have allowed the 28-year-old to hit the ground running at his new club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund player made the move to United last summer in a deal worth £30m, but failed to make his presence known for the first five-months of the season as he seemingly failed to earn Mourinho's trust, receiving constant criticism from his manager.

However, fast-forward 12-months and Mkhitaryan now finds himself as an integral part of the Red Devils devastating attack, providing four assists in his opening two games.

Mkhitaryan could become the first player in Premier League history to assist two goals in three consecutive games. #MickiMagic — Mkhitaryan FC (@FCMkhitaryan) August 26, 2017

Speaking of his star's rise through the ranks, Mourinho said, via the Daily Mail: “I think Henrikh understands me, and to be honest, I understand him.

"In the beginning of last season if he understands me better, he would have started better.





“But at the same time, if I understood him better, I would probably have helped him in a faster way than I did.

“But we spent our time together, working together, learning each other. The second part of last season was good for him and I believe with his talent that this season is going to be even better,” he added.