Soccer

Nice Midfielder's Exclusion from Squad Amidst Rumours Gives Arsenal Transfer Boost

an hour ago

With less than a week left in the summer transfer window, Arsenal are still looking to bring in reinforcements to their squad.

As the Thomas Lemar deal with Monaco seems to have fallen apart, Arsene Wenger has been given a boost for one on of his other top transfer targets this summer.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

OGC Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Seri has been left out of the squad ahead of their clash against Amiens SC following rumours of a possible transfer to the Emirates, Football.London reports.

Arsenal have been eagerly searching for new players to fill their midfield with reports of a contract extension for Santi Cazorla on its way. 

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Last season saw Seri create 73 chances as well as maintain a 90% passing accuracy average and impressive total of 2449 successful passes made.

These figures have seen the midfielder spark an interest in European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. 

With news that Barcelona are closing in on the 26-year-old, according to the player's agent, fellow French side PSG only showed interest in Seri in order to sabotage any bids Barcelona makes by forcing a price increase.

The release clause for the Ivorian is reportedly €40m, although the Gunners are looking to sign him for less.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters