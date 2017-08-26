Nice Midfielder's Exclusion from Squad Amidst Rumours Gives Arsenal Transfer Boost

With less than a week left in the summer transfer window, Arsenal are still looking to bring in reinforcements to their squad.

As the Thomas Lemar deal with Monaco seems to have fallen apart, Arsene Wenger has been given a boost for one on of his other top transfer targets this summer.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

OGC Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Seri has been left out of the squad ahead of their clash against Amiens SC following rumours of a possible transfer to the Emirates, Football.London reports.

Arsenal have been eagerly searching for new players to fill their midfield with reports of a contract extension for Santi Cazorla on its way.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Last season saw Seri create 73 chances as well as maintain a 90% passing accuracy average and impressive total of 2449 successful passes made.

These figures have seen the midfielder spark an interest in European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

With news that Barcelona are closing in on the 26-year-old, according to the player's agent, fellow French side PSG only showed interest in Seri in order to sabotage any bids Barcelona makes by forcing a price increase.

The release clause for the Ivorian is reportedly €40m, although the Gunners are looking to sign him for less.