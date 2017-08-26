Renato Sanches Asked Ancelotti Not to Include Him in Match-Day Squad So He Can Sort Out His Future

In order to presumably sort out his future, Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches asked Carlo Ancelotti not to include him in the match-day squad which will face Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon, according to the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, via Sky Sports' Twitter page.





The attacker, 20, made the switch to Bayern last year from SL Benfica after winning Euro 2016 with the Portuguese national fold, although the starlet, after a lukewarm debut campaign at the Allianz Arena, has been touted for a move away from the Bavarian club this summer.

Salihamidzic zu Sanches: "Er hat den Trainer gebeten heute nicht dabei zu sein. Wenn was fix ist, bekommt Sky Bescheid." #skybuli #svwfcb — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) August 26, 2017

The tweet roughly translates to: 'Salihamidzic to Sanches: "He asked the coach not to be there today.'





Manchester United and other notable European names have been linked with Sanches over the course of the window, although there has been no real substance to the rumours of a potential move to Old Trafford thus far.

Sanches signed a contract at Bayern in 2016, which ensured that he'd administer his talents week in, week out until 2021, and whilst being regarded as one of football's hottest properties at the time, has since failed to live-up to the hype which went hand-in-hand with his sought-after name, after such a vibrant, triumphant display whilst on international duty.

During the 2016-17 campaign, which saw 'Der FCB' lift yet another Bundesliga title, Sanches made 25 appearances for the reigning German champions in all competitions, although despite his reputation on the break, he failed to register a single goal or assist.

Knowing that his days at his current employers could be numbered, Sanches understands that he has to find a resolution to his floundering form, whether that be at Bayern, or elsewhere in the coming days and hours.

Transfer deadline day is next Thursday, and with little under a week to find a plausible outcome, the youngster will have a few days to mull over his options, as he aspires and indeed endeavours yet again to become on of the games most renowned fledgling starlets.