Soccer

REVEALED: Fans Vote for Which Manchester-Based Defensive Star They'd Want in Their Team

19 minutes ago

The city of Manchester prides itself on being a place of unity and camaraderie, but all of that goes out of the window when football is concerned.

The bitter rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City has grown exponentially since the Citizens became the beneficiaries of Sheikh Mansour's undeniable wealth, and both sides are now able to attract some of the biggest and best stars of the current era.

The duo possess some outstanding talents within their setups, and perhaps not surprisingly it is their defensive options which are always the first to be overlooked in some quarters due to the star power of their midfield and attacking options.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

With United forking out over £30m to finally land long-time target Victor Lindelof, and City benefitting from the return to fitness of club captain Vincent Kompany, both teams boast dominant, classy centre-backs in their senior ranks - but which one would Premier League fans consider to be the better of the two?

Thankfully we have the answer. And it's pretty definitive judging by a recently conducted 90min poll:

Image by Tom Power

There's no secret that Kompany has been blighted by a number of injuries over the past two seasons at the Etihad, but the 31-year-old centre-half has been part of the City furniture for the best part of a decade for a reason.

His towering displays at the back, comfort on the ball, mastery in the tackle and ability to lead his side in the face of adversity have made him a legend among City's fanbase.

That the Belgium international has stayed the distance, when numerous team mates have come and gone through the City exit door, is a surefire indicator that Kompany is regarded highly in the corridors of power.

Sweden international Lindelof, by contrast, is a newbie to England's top flight in comparison.

Another who is rated highly among his peers, the 23-year-old will require plenty of time to become acclimatised to the blood and thunder nature of the Premier League.

Manager Jose Mourinho knows this to be true, and has held Lindelof back from the opening league games of the campaign after his new arrival struggled against Real Madrid's unrelenting attack in the recent UEFA Super Cup defeat.

Lindelof will come good in time - his talent and domineering presence will see to that - but, with experience, leadership and bags of ability on his side, Kompany is the unrivalled victor in this particular Manchester clash.

