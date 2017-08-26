Roma 1-3 Inter: Icardi Stars as Inter Come From Behind to Win

Inter Milan scored three second-half goals and came from behind to beat Serie A rivals Roma with a performances that will see Luciano Spalletti's side linked with a title challenge this season. Inter club captain Mauro Icardi put in a man-of-the-match performances as he led his side to victory and scored a brace for the second game in-a-row.





The first half at the Stadio Olimpico was action packed, Inter looked certain to open the scoring when the ball dropped to Antonio Candreva in the 11th minute. However, the Italian snatched at the chance but as a result the ball fell to Mauro Icardi who managed to miss an open goal from less than 6 yards out.

Moments later new Roma signing Aleksandar Kolarov hit the post from an audacious strike from outside the box. The deadlock was eventually broken by Edin Dzeko following a pin-point cross from Radja Nainggolan, the Bosnian striker demonstrated beautiful chest control before lashing in a volley to put Roma 1-0. The home-side hit the post again in the 1st half as Radja Nainggolan saw his effort crash off the woodwork with 5 minutes left of the first-half.

In the second half Roma hit the post for a third time, this time through Perotti, the Argentine’s shot from 25 yards out was inches away from doubling Roma’s lead. Having gone so close to scoring a second goal Roma could only watch as Icardi pulled Inter level following his calm finish from an Antonio Candreva cross.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Roma continued to push forward in search of a second goal but once again it would be Icardi and Inter who ended up scoring. The Inter captain received the ball from Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic, Icardi then took one touch before slotting the ball into the bottom corner of Alisson's net.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Inter completed their sensational second-half transformation by scoring a third-goal and ending all hope of a Roma comeback. Ivan Perisic again got the assist as he floated the ball into the box from the right-wing, Matias Vecino beat his marker and finished the chance to bag his first goal of the season and secure all 3 points for Inter.



