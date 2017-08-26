Soccer

Tony Pulis Confirms Interest From Swansea For Baggies' Winger Nacer Chadli

an hour ago

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Swansea are interested in signing Nacer Chadli from the Baggies.

This speculation comes after a reported argument between Chadli and Pulis, with the winger now becoming unsettled at the Hawthorns.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It was also well noted that Swansea were interested in signing the Belgium international before he moved to Tottenham from FC Twente, and again before he moved to West Brom from Tottenham.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the reported argument and transfer, Pulis said: "What was said was said and you move on.


"That's the way I've always been in life.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"Swansea are interested in him. I would say Swansea and West Brom are a lot closer than Man City and West Brom (regarding Johnny Evans' potential move to Manchester City).

"But it doesn't hide away from the fact that both parties have to lean and lead to one point where both are happy and it's not happened yet."

Chadli made 31 Premier League appearances last season, however has only managed one appearance for the Baggies in all competitions this season during their EFL Cup win against Accrington Stanley.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Swansea will be in the market for some more additions after selling star man Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for around £40m, and they don't seem to be wasting anytime with just five days left in the transfer window.

When asked about whether he and Chadli had kissed and made up, Pulis responded saying: "Well there was no kissing. There was no making up."


West Brom have made a solid start to the season by winning both of their first two games against Bournemouth and Burnley by a 1-0 scoreline, and will be looking to make that three out of three wins as they host Stoke City on Sunday.

