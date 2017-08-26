Soccer

Twitter Erupts as Sterling Scores 97th Minute Winner for City & Then Sees Red for Celebrating

39 minutes ago

It was an afternoon of late drama at the Vitality Stadium as Manchester City left it late to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Charlie Daniels' Goal of the Season contender put the Cherries ahead just 13 minutes into the match, but Pep Guardiola's men reacted well enough to earn themselves all three points, having disappointingly drawn with Everton this week.

Gabriel Jesus finally got off the mark after a neat assist from David Silva eight minutes later, and Raheem Sterling would ultimately stun the crowd with a 97th minute goal - mind you, in a match in which five minutes of stoppage time had been granted.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

What came next though, was a huge disappointment, especially for the FPL managers who were planning to add the midfielder to their squads, following the form which saw him score two goals in his last two matches.

Just a minute after scoring the winner for his side, Sterling found himself sent off, seeing the very first red card of his Premier League career by virtue of a second yellow he earned for running into the crowd to celebrate.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The player's actions made things pretty difficult for stewards, who had plenty to do after several members of City's support made it on to the pitch to join in the festivities.

And as you'd imagine, Twitter was all over it. Check out some of the best reaction tweets below.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters