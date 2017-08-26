Twitter Erupts as Sterling Scores 97th Minute Winner for City & Then Sees Red for Celebrating

It was an afternoon of late drama at the Vitality Stadium as Manchester City left it late to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Charlie Daniels' Goal of the Season contender put the Cherries ahead just 13 minutes into the match, but Pep Guardiola's men reacted well enough to earn themselves all three points, having disappointingly drawn with Everton this week.

Gabriel Jesus finally got off the mark after a neat assist from David Silva eight minutes later, and Raheem Sterling would ultimately stun the crowd with a 97th minute goal - mind you, in a match in which five minutes of stoppage time had been granted.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

What came next though, was a huge disappointment, especially for the FPL managers who were planning to add the midfielder to their squads, following the form which saw him score two goals in his last two matches.

Just a minute after scoring the winner for his side, Sterling found himself sent off, seeing the very first red card of his Premier League career by virtue of a second yellow he earned for running into the crowd to celebrate.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The player's actions made things pretty difficult for stewards, who had plenty to do after several members of City's support made it on to the pitch to join in the festivities.

And as you'd imagine, Twitter was all over it. Check out some of the best reaction tweets below.

Raheem Sterling hopping into the crowd like... pic.twitter.com/CXzayzw6Vd — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) August 26, 2017

Late drama on the south coast as Raheem Sterling strikes deep into added to snatch all three points #BOUMCI pic.twitter.com/L8qjFViPsX — Premier League (@premierleague) August 26, 2017

1 - Raheem Sterling has been given a red card for the first time in his Premier League career (162 apps). Overdone. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2017

That face you make because Raheem Sterling. pic.twitter.com/epBLthLIlC — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 26, 2017

Mike Dean spots City fans rush towards Raheem Sterling in the 98th minute pic.twitter.com/CStF1C5BxL — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 26, 2017

🕑 Stoppage time...



- 96th Min: King nearly scores



- 97th Min: Sterling scores



- 98th Min: Sterling sent off



Hectic#BOUMCI pic.twitter.com/cLZHAgGXNU — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 26, 2017

Raheem Sterling sent off for celebrating with the fans who either stayed over night in Bournemouth or travelled down at 4am. — Freddie (@Beardamendi) August 26, 2017