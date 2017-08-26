Soccer

Watford 0-0 Brighton: 10-Man Hornets Preserve Unbeaten Record in Goalless Stalemate

2 hours ago

A 10-man Watford side were able to maintain their unbeaten streak against Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, holding out for a 0-0 draw.

Marco Silva's men controlled the opening minutes of the match, and Nathaniel Chalobah came close to registering his first-ever PL goal by rising to meet Kiko Femenia's free kick from the right side of the box with a strong header in the eighth minute, but a Brighton man was there to boot it away.

Brighton grew into the game, though, and their fortunes brightened around the 24th minute when Miguel Britos saw a straight red after diving into a reckless challenge on Anthony Knockaert, who had come close to scoring but saw his shot hit the post on the quarter-of-an-hour mark.

Nordin Amrabat, Watford's brightest looking player up until then, was sacrificed for Craig Cathcart as Silva prepared for damage control.

Brighton seemed to be drawing nearer to their first top flight goal of the season, hitting the post again in the 36th minute through a Tomer Hemed shot. Yet the first half would leave fans from either side with nothing to celebrate, with the sides going into halftime 0-0.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Things went from bad to worse for the Hornets in the second half. Cathcart, who had come in for Amrabat in the first half, had to be taken off following an apparent injury and Andre Carillo - a new loan signing from Benfica - was sent on in his place to make his Premier League debut.

Brighton were awarded an indirect free kick inside the Watford box in the 58th minute, after Knockaert went down when Abdoulaye Doucoure's high boot was thought to connect with his head from an attempted clearance. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Lewis Dunk's resulting shot from inside of the box was blocked.

The official is reported to have opted against giving a penalty because he was unsure if contact was actually made. Replays showed that there wasn't any contact, but the boot was quite close and the action was deemed to be dangerous play.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The match continued on in with little entertainment and no goals, prompting the Seagulls to throw on their record signing Jose Izquierdo, with the Colombian coming on for Knockaert in the 81st minute with a view to provide a spark.

But in the end, there was nothing to be had. The Hornets are still unbeaten this season, while Brighton have yet to score a single league goal this season. 

Chris Hughton will be happy to finally have a point on the board, though.

Starting line-ups

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Prodl, Amrabat, Cleverley, Richarlison, Chalobah, Doucoure, Gray, Femenia, Kabasele.

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Stephens, Hemed, Knockaert, Gross, March, Duffy, Propper, Suttner.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters