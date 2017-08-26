Marco Silva is still supposedly looking to bolster his attacking regiment this summer, after it emerged that the Hornets are set to launch an audacious bid for Leicester City's record signing Islam Slimani - according to a report published by Telegraph.

The Algerian international striker linked-up with the Foxes last year following a club-record £28m deal from Liga NOS outfit Sporting CP, but after a particularly broken debut season at the King Power Stadium, it seems that Watford are keen to offer the hit-man a Premier League lifeline.

Silva's recruitment process thus far has been laden with surprising acquisitions, one of which being the £18m capture of Andre Gray from Burnley.

Gray, 26, bagged 10 goals in all competitions for the Clarets last term, a record which makes him an accomplished offensive option at Vicarage Road this term, presumably.

Slimani, however, only managed to register seven league goals last term for the Blues, but the 29-year-old's services are not to be sniffed at, and a move to Watford with a fresh challenge could be exactly what he needs.

Netting two goals for Leicester against Sheffield United during a 4-1 win in the Carabao Cup this season, Slimani showed that he definitely has something to offer.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

With Troy Deeney, Stefano Okaka, Isaac Success and indeed Gray already being on the club's books, though, Watford are certainly not short in the attacking third of the pitch, so if Silva is to pursue Slimani, the Portuguese boss will ultimately have to ensure that he has a spot for the North African in his abundant squad.

Watford encounter newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday, so with places being at a premium in the scoring department, the club's current striking contingent will have to be firing on all cylinders, if they're to retain their place in the match-day line-up for the foreseeable future.