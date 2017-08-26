We'll Carpool: City Stars Walker & Stones Reject Supercars to Ride to Training in £5k Mini Cooper

Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones combine for a £250-a-week wage, but you'd never know it if you'd seen them driving to training this week.

The pair can obviously afford the best cars around, and most certainly have some neat whips in their respective garages in Cheshire. However, they decided to head to training together on Friday - in an ancient Mini Cooper that costs around £5000.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Stones was caught driving his new teammate to the Etihad campus ahead of City's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (in which they've possibly conceded the goal of the season).

And despite Walker's unavailability due to picking up a red card against Everton last weekend, the former Spurs full-back appeared in good spirits as he posted a live Instagram video of the event.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Both stars have been called up to the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate for September’s 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Malta and Slovakia, and it's already looking like they'll have no problems getting comfy in tight spaces.

