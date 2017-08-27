AC Milan Continue Summer Recruitment Process by Completing the Signing of Real Madrid Youngster

AC Milan have completed the signing of Real Madrid youngster Sergio Sanchez Gioya, as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Italians have arguably been the most notable club for acquisitions this summer, and have completely overhauled their squad in preparation for the 2017/18 season.

Empieza una nueva etapa como jugador del AC MILAN. ⚽️ A post shared by Sergio Sanchez Gioya (@sergiosanchezz99) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

They have added real quality to their ranks, including Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Mateo Musacchio, Leonardo Bonucci and most recently Nikola Kalinic, and now the Rossoneri have signed Gioya.

The 18-year-old midfielder confirmed the move via his own Instagram page and will now link up with Milan's youth team, which is managed by club legend Gennaro Gattuso.

The free-spenders have started off the new season just as the fans will have hoped - Vincenzo Montella's side have recorded three consecutive wins and secured qualification for the Europa League after battering Shkendija Tetovo 7-0 on aggregate.

The club will look to return to the top of Serie A with a convincing victory over Cagliari on Sunday evening in their second league match - rivals Juventus and Inter both won their second games and sit in first and second respectively.

It will be interesting to see if Gioya can make his mark in the youth setup and will be called up into the first team, where there is certainly competition for places following a busy summer.

