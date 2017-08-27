AC Milan Deny They Offered Key Player Club Captaincy in New Contract

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has refuted claims from super agent Mino Raiola that Gianluigi Donnarumma was promised the club captaincy in contract talks. Donnarumma renewed his contract on the 11th of July committing himself to AC Milan untill 2021.

it was announced on the 15th of June that he would not be committing to fresh terms at the San Siro, but then there was a change of heart and Donnarumma signed a new contract. As reported by Goal.com, Montella denied that the 18-year-old was offered the armband in exchange for committing to the Rossoneri.

Montella told reporters: “I respect everyone, but often too much importance is given to what others say.

“The club never told me to give the armband to Gigio, let alone promised it to the lad or his entourage.

“He was told that maybe, over time, he would get it, but that is very different.”

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

AC Milan have had a busy summer so far, signing 13 players after new Chinese owners have invested heavily into rebuilding the sleeping giants of European football. It is this rebuilding that was reportedly the real reason for Donnaruma renewing terms with the Rossoneri.

It is one of the new signings that has taken on the captaincy instead of Donnaruma. The experienced Leonardo Bonucci will be the skipper at the San Siro.

Raiola had previously told Rai Sport: “I’m glad Donnarumma stayed at Milan.

“We respect his decision. They offered him the captain’s armband though, and nothing against [Leonardo] Bonucci but we want to understand…”





AC Milan won their opening Serie A match against Crotone 3-0.