Soccer

Antonio Conte Declares Chelsea 'Emergency' and Claims He Cannot Trust Youth Players

an hour ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his squad were in a state of emergency against Tottenham due to injury problems.

The former Italy boss also conceded that it is difficult to bring through young players while also aiming to win the Premier League, with Chelsea having plenty of talented youngsters on their books, but few getting chances at first-team level.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "You must decide if you want to fight for the title or develop your young players. Two different ways."


The Blues were without star man Eden Hazard for last Sunday's 2-1 win at Tottenham, while fellow forward Pedro had to settle for a spot on the bench, with the Spaniard appearing as a substitute and contributing the assist for Marcos Alonso's winner.


Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill were also missing through suspension and Conte admits his squad were in a bad state prior to the morale-boosting victory over Spurs.

He added: "When you are without four players, it's an emergency.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"If young players stay and play regularly with Chelsea, the question is this: Manchester City and other clubs, are there players from the academy playing regularly? I don't know."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made Premier League appearances for Chelsea, but is on loan at Crystal Palace this season, while Tammy Abraham, who scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances for Bristol City last campaign, grabbed his first strike in England's top division for Swansea against the Eagles.

The likes of Ola Aina, Lucas Piazon, Kurt Zouma and Izzy Brown have also departed on temporary deals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters