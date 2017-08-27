Burnley Made Favourites to Sign FC Lorient Hitman Ahead of Premier League Rivals

Burnley have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Brighton and West Brom to the signing of FC Lorient striker, Majeed Waris.

The pacy Ghanaian international has also attracted the attention of Watford and Birmingham, but the Clarets are supposedly in pole position to sign the 25-year-old, as reported by France Football.

This is alleged despite Sean Dyche's recent capture of the Championship's top scorer last season Chris Wood.

Apparently Waris would bring something different to the table that none of Dyche's strikers, Sam Vokes or Jonathan Walters, would be able to bring, and Dyche is keen to press ahead with a deal for him to bolster his options.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Waris started 31 games for Lorient last season in Ligue 1 and scored nine goals and made five assists.

Burnley have made a decent start to the new season, beating Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day, but losing the following weekend at home to West Brom.

The Clarets also beat Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, and travel to Wembley on Sunday to face Tottenham, who will be keen to make up last weekend's disappointing result against Chelsea.

Dyche will arguably be keeping a close eye on his side's ability to convert chances in order to decide whether a move for Waris is necessary.