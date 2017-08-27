Soccer

Burnley Made Favourites to Sign FC Lorient Hitman Ahead of Premier League Rivals

an hour ago

Burnley have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Brighton and West Brom to the signing of FC Lorient striker, Majeed Waris.

The pacy Ghanaian international has also attracted the attention of Watford and Birmingham, but the Clarets are supposedly in pole position to sign the 25-year-old, as reported by France Football.

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

This is alleged despite Sean Dyche's recent capture of the Championship's top scorer last season Chris Wood.

Apparently Waris would bring something different to the table that none of Dyche's strikers, Sam Vokes or Jonathan Walters, would be able to bring, and Dyche is keen to press ahead with a deal for him to bolster his options.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Waris started 31 games for Lorient last season in Ligue 1 and scored nine goals and made five assists.

Burnley have made a decent start to the new season, beating Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day, but losing the following weekend at home to West Brom.

The Clarets also beat Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, and travel to Wembley on Sunday to face Tottenham, who will be keen to make up last weekend's disappointing result against Chelsea.

Dyche will arguably be keeping a close eye on his side's ability to convert chances in order to decide whether a move for Waris is necessary.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters