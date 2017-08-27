Soccer

Crystal Palace Set for Talks With Frank de Boer After Swansea Loss Leaves Eagles Pointless

an hour ago

Crystal Palace are set to hold talks with manager Frank de Boer after the club's latest defeat left them without a point in the Premier League in their opening three games.

Following losses to Huddersfield, Liverpool and most recently Swansea, Palace are ready to hold talks with De Boer, according to the Daily Mail, amid concerns surrounding their weak start to the new season.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

De Boer, formerly of Ajax and Inter Milan, is yet to see his side score a goal in England's top division and accused the Eagles of showing "a lack of courage" during the 2-0 defeat to Swansea. 

He said: "We have to show some balls from the first second of the game. It wasn't until after we were two nil down that we showed we really can play.

"It is a very hard lesson for us. If we do not show balls or courage then you get punished.

"Hopefully you will see a different Palace after international window."

Rumours of dressing room discontent have been reported to Palace's chiefs, who are continuing in their attempts to sign players before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is a reported target after impressing for the Norwood side last season, but a recent £24m bid for the France international was rejected.

De Boer was a success at Ajax, but had a woeful spell in charge of Inter and is facing similar difficulties at Selhurst Park, with the 47-year-old currently unable to get the best out of his Palace players.

