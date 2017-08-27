Soccer

Eddie Howe Takes Solace From 'Dogged & Disciplined' Cherries Performance Despite Defeat to Man City

an hour ago

Despite a kick in the teeth in the 96th minute victory that saw Manchester City snatch a victory over Bournemouth, manager Eddie Howe was upbeat when addressing the media following the 1-2 defeat at Dean Court.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 39-year-old manager believes he can take positives from the last-minute loss, their third on the bounce to open up the Premier League campaign and their second home defeat in a row, in front of a disappointed crowd before the international break.

“I am really pleased with the players, they were dogged and disciplined,'' said Howe. “There was also a great atmosphere in the stadium so I have to thank the supporters for that.”

“There are so many good things to take from the game. We created chances, both strikers did very well. We were tenacious and the players gave everything, that's all I can ask. They are in the dressing room very disappointed, but off the ball more then on it, that was much more like an AFC Bournemouth performance.”

The Bournemouth manager has every right to be pleased with the display despite the loss, as the battling qualities shown by the Cherries showcased they can compete in the Premier League. Howe insisted just a couple of changes in the match might have swayed the outcome of the game.

“Our aim for the second half was to kill the game. We are not frustrated at the goal being scored when it was scored, but more up the other end.

“This is the closest we have been, we were very good today, and we had to change the way we played. We went a different way and I have to compliment the players. But we had our chances to win it too, so it's hugely frustrating.”


After the international break, the Cherries face a tricky away trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

