Everton Slap £8m Price Tag on Fringe Striker With Brighton Reportedly Interested

Everton have placed an £8m asking price on Oumar Niasse's head, which could be met by Premier League new boys Brighton.

The striker impressed whilst on loan at Hull City last season, and is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park with the club having signed Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez this summer.

As reported by the Sun, Brighton could be a potential destination for the Senegal striker, who has had a hard time of things under Ronald Koeman's management.

The Dutchman has confirmed that he is not a part of his plans for the 2017/18 campaign, and he recently demoted him to the U23s in order to 'attract interest' before the transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old was brought in for £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow last year by former manager Roberto Martinez and it looks safe to say the Spaniard's signing's days are numbered.





Chris Hughton is still in the market for a striker after pulling out of a deal to sign Zurich hitman Raphael Dwamena, who failed a medical ahead of his proposed move.

The Seagulls have been busy this summer and have broken their club transfer record fee on a number of occasions as they gear up to try and survive their first season in the Premier League - their latest acquisition was Jose Izquierdo from £13.5m from Club Brugge.