Everton Star's Preparations Disrupted as Father Is Hospitalised in Bosnia After Being Shot Twice

Everton star Muhamed Besic has been rocked by the news that his father has been put in hospital in his native Bosnia after being shot twice.

The midfielder was supposed to be preparing for a big game against Chelsea on Sunday but is had to contend with the terrible news.

Meho Besic was shot in the arm and the leg but it is unclear why he was attacked - what is known, is that he does have serious issues with alcohol and gambling.

The incident took place in Falesici near Srebrenik according to local reports and comes just days after Dinamo Zagreb manager Zdavko Mamic was shot in an assassination attempt in nearby Croatia.

Besic came on as a second half substitute for Wayne Rooney against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, and might have hoping to push for a start against the Blues.





The 24-year-old has endured a nightmare stint as an Everton player to date after various injury struggles, and now he must contend with the news that someone has seriously maimed his father.

He joined the club from Ferencvaros in 2014, and will be hoping to make his mark for the Toffees this season after looking good against Hajduk Split in both legs of the Europa League qualifier.





As it transpires, he made the bench for Sunday's game.



