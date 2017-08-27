Soccer

Jose Mourinho Takes No Prisoners as He Reprimands 'Quiet' Man Utd Supporters Amid Leicester Victory

an hour ago

Jose Mourinho took a dig at Manchester United fans in the wake of the club's 2-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday - because they were apparently too quiet at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils made it three wins out of three thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini in the teatime kick-off, and fans on social media were delighted with another good showing.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But according to Mourinho, the noise level of the supporters inside the Theatre of Dreams was not all that. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I didn't see the first goal. I was speaking with Jesse Lingard because Lingard was going to be the next player to come on.


"I saw the ball in the net and all the guys jumping around. It was the first time I saw the crowd. They were very quiet.

"It was easy to know that was a goal because it was the first time I really understood the stadium was full."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The 75,021-strong crowd were seemingly subdued as United tried to break down the resilient Foxes, before Rashford's second half strike breathed life into them for the rest of the game.

The Portuguese coach placed his side's victory in-part down to keeping Leicester danger man Jamie Vardy quiet at Old Trafford.

He added: "Vardy is a very dangerous player," he said. "I would say he is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League. Was he dangerous today? No. Why? Because we played so well to control them.

"Were Leicester very dangerous against Arsenal? Yes. I watched the match many times. Were they dangerous against us? No. Why? Because of us. So we had a very good and solid performance."

