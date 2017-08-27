Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Reveals His Plans Regarding Liverpool's Goalkeeper Situation

39 minutes ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left quite a few fans perplexed by his decision to start Loris Karius in place of Simon Mignolet against Arsenal on Sunday.

But as it turns out, the German didn't need to field either, as the Gunners hardly got a shot on goal all game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Reds, though, put four past the Londoners, giving their fans an absolute spectacle at Anfield.

After the game, Klopp told reporters that he simply rested Mignolet.

"Simon Mignolet is outstanding, same as Loris, same as Danny Ward. My friend [David Wagner, Huddesfield boss] asked me a few times," he said to NBC (H/T Express).

"We need to make sure we have solutions. We have big ambitions and you need to keep them happy. I could have done it later. Four games like we played is unbelievably intense for a goalkeeper.

"I told him yesterday and he wasn't saying 'thank you boss' but it's just a rest."We had a kind of open race in pre-season and Simon won it and that's how it is.

"I don't want to change due to performance. I want to change because I've got other good players. Hopefully we can keep it like this."

According to The Times reporter Paul Joyce, Klopp will start Mignolet against Manchester City after the international break.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher won't be buying the 'rest' story though.

Speaking before the match, the pundit said: “I can’t get my head around it. Again it shows Jurgen Klopp still has a lack of confidence in both goalkeepers. 


“This thing about resting, if you’re going to rest them, Jurgen Klopp made lots of changes against Crystal Palace, that was the game. Not in a game as big as this."

