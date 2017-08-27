Kieran Trippier Opens Up on Frustrating First 2 Seasons at Tottenham Before Coming First Choice

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has admitted he was frustrated over a lack of playing time during the early part of his Spurs career.

Now first choice under Mauricio Pochettino, the England international spent his first two seasons at Tottenham largely playing second fiddle to Kyle Walker.

However, Walker has recently transferred to Manchester City, allowing Trippier the chance to stake his claim as Tottenham's premier right-back.

"There are some days you start to think, "When is my chance going to come?"," he told the Daily Mail.

"But I never doubted myself once since I came here, because I knew it was going to be difficult in the first place to get Walks out of the team.

"I always believed I could play there and when I got opportunities I knew I had to take them.

"It was a difficult two years but sometimes you have to be patient and your chances will come."

Trippier also praised Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for his man-management style, even in spite of the former Burnley defender's lack of playing time.

He added: "The manager is brilliant. When I wasn't playing, he was always good, always speaking to you."

Trippier usurped Walker as Tottenham's right-back towards the end of last season, impressing with his final ball and crossing ability amid rumours of a falling out between Walker and Pochettino.

He missed his side's opening fixture against Newcastle through injury, allowing Kyle Walker-Peters to make his Premier League debut, but has since come back into the side for the matches against Chelsea and Burnley.