Liverpool Star Insists Players 'Haven't Spoken' About Philippe Coutinho Saga

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has stressed that he and his teammates have not discussed the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga.

The Brazilian midfielder has been the subject of a number of bids from Barcelona, and is set to miss Sunday's game against Arsenal with a back injury.

But Henderson has insisted that Coutinho's situation has not had any adverse effect on the team at the start of the new campaign.

"It's easy," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "Whatever happens with players coming in and going out, you stick together as a team and focus on what's important, which is playing well.

"We haven't spoken about [Coutinho]. We have just continued to get on with the job as normal. We have started pretty well and hopefully we can now kick on against Arsenal."

Coutinho earlier this month handed in a transfer request, but Liverpool have so far rejected bids of up to £115m from Barcelona.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp last week claimed that the 25-year-old will return to the squad when he is back to full fitness.

“Of course everything is OK between me and him. Absolutely. 100 per cent,” he said. "I've no idea at this moment [when he will return], we would have to check when he is back.

“It will take time because he has not trained for a long time."

Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to the season despite the absence of Coutinho, drawing against Watford and beating Crystal Palace, before comfortably securing their qualification to the Champions League with victory over Hoffenheim.