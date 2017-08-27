Loris Karius to Start for Liverpool Against Arsenal as Jurgen Klopp Drops Simon Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will start in goal against Arsenal on Sunday, at the expense of Belgium stopper Simon Mignolet, according to reports on Sunday.

The Liverpool Echo believes that Mignolet has been dropped by Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool conceded three goals on the first weekend of Premier League football against Watford, despite keeping a clean sheet in the next match against Crystal Palace.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Karius, who was criticised for some indifferent performances last season following his move from Bundesliga outfit Mainz, will start between the sticks for Liverpool with Danny Ward on the substitutes bench.

The tactical switch is a surprise move from Klopp, who confirmed earlier in the summer that Mignolet had won the pre-season battle of the goalkeepers and would be Liverpool's first choice for the beginning of the campaign.

He said: "Simon looked really stable.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"He was involved in all the sessions. He did not have one bad day which is cool and after the season he had last year, he is very confident. He has improved and is still improving in parts of his game.





"In this moment it is Simon one, Loris two and Wardy three. That is not a decision for the next 20 years."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mignolet has been in good form so far this season and made a number of crucial saves in the Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim, including a penalty stop from Andrej Kramaric's effort.

Karius impressed during his time in Germany, making 96 appearances in all competitions for Mainz before making the move to Anfield, taking part in 10 Premier League matches last season as he battled Mignolet for the goalkeeper spot.