Man City Interest for Arsenal Star Evolves Into Transfer Triangle Involving Four Separate PL CLubs

The success of Manchester City's proposed last-ditch attempt to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could all depend on whether or not Leicester City complete a move for Andros Townsend.

The success of Manchester City's proposed last-ditch attempt to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could all depend on whether or not Leicester City complete a move for Andros Townsend.

The Crystal Palace and England winger is a £27m target of the Foxes and there are strong rumours that he could move to the King Power before next Thursday's deadline.

If that move does materialise, the Mirror claim it will trigger a 'domino effect', with the Gunners turning their attentions to Leicester's own Riyad Mahrez, who has been angling for a move away from the club all summer.

Arsene Wenger has reportedly given up on signing Monaco youngster Thomas Lemar, with the Ligue 1 side refusing to budge over the Frenchman, and so Mahrez could be the alternative option.

The transfer merry-go-round could open the door for City to make one final £50m attempt to sign Chilean star Sanchez, who has refused to sign a new deal at the Emirates and is entering his final year with the north London club.

Arsenal face competition from Serie A side Roma to sign Mahrez, so City fans will be hoping the Premier League club can beat them to his signing to allow their club a clearer run at Sanchez.

The Citizens are more than happy to pay for the player now rather than wait to sign him for nothing, as they seek to add more quality to their squad for the new season.

