Soccer

Man City Interest for Arsenal Star Evolves Into Transfer Triangle Involving Four Separate PL CLubs

an hour ago

The success of Manchester City's proposed last-ditch attempt to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could all depend on whether or not Leicester City complete a move for Andros Townsend.

The success of Manchester City's proposed last-ditch attempt to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could all depend on whether or not Leicester City complete a move for Andros Townsend.

The Crystal Palace and England winger is a £27m target of the Foxes and there are strong rumours that he could move to the King Power before next Thursday's deadline.

If that move does materialise, the Mirror claim it will trigger a 'domino effect', with the Gunners turning their attentions to Leicester's own Riyad Mahrez, who has been angling for a move away from the club all summer.

Arsene Wenger has reportedly given up on signing Monaco youngster Thomas Lemar, with the Ligue 1 side refusing to budge over the Frenchman, and so Mahrez could be the alternative option.

The transfer merry-go-round could open the door for City to make one final £50m attempt to sign Chilean star Sanchez, who has refused to sign a new deal at the Emirates and is entering his final year with the north London club.

Arsenal face competition from Serie A side Roma to sign Mahrez, so City fans will be hoping the Premier League club can beat them to his signing to allow their club a clearer run at Sanchez.

The Citizens are more than happy to pay for the player now rather than wait to sign him for nothing, as they seek to add more quality to their squad for the new season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters