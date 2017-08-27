Soccer

Manchester City to Include Defender in Deal for West Brom's Jonny Evans

2 hours ago

Jonny Evans is close to making a £30m Manchester City move with West Brom wanting Eliaquim Mangala in return. This latest breakthrough in the deal should see City boss Pep Guardiola secure the Northern Ireland star.

According to reports in The Sun, Baggies boss Tony Pulis is refusing to let Evans, 29, leave until he has a replacement and has asked for France centre-back Mangala on loan. Mangala, 26, has been an unused sub in all of City’s games this season

The Citizens want the former Manchester United man to add experience to their backline as they attempt a title challenge. Evans will be in Manchester soon but it's with his national side as Michael O’Neill’s men prepare for their World Cup qualifier in San Marino on Friday night.

Manchester City already have Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as well as previously mentioned Eliaquim Mangala as recognised centre-backs. However, Guardiola wants more competition within the squad for this position. Opinion is split on whether Evans would be a good signing for City or not.



So far City have had an £18m bid rejected for Evans but have not given up hope of getting the Belfast-born West Brom captain. The English transfer window closes at 11pm on the 31st of August.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters