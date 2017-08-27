Manchester City to Include Defender in Deal for West Brom's Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans is close to making a £30m Manchester City move with West Brom wanting Eliaquim Mangala in return. This latest breakthrough in the deal should see City boss Pep Guardiola secure the Northern Ireland star.

According to reports in The Sun, Baggies boss Tony Pulis is refusing to let Evans, 29, leave until he has a replacement and has asked for France centre-back Mangala on loan. Mangala, 26, has been an unused sub in all of City’s games this season

The Citizens want the former Manchester United man to add experience to their backline as they attempt a title challenge. Evans will be in Manchester soon but it's with his national side as Michael O’Neill’s men prepare for their World Cup qualifier in San Marino on Friday night.

Manchester City already have Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as well as previously mentioned Eliaquim Mangala as recognised centre-backs. However, Guardiola wants more competition within the squad for this position. Opinion is split on whether Evans would be a good signing for City or not.

So far City have had an £18m bid rejected for Evans but have not given up hope of getting the Belfast-born West Brom captain. The English transfer window closes at 11pm on the 31st of August.



