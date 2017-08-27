Mauricio Pellegrino Laments Saints' Missed Opportunities Following Stalemate With Huddersfield

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino was left to rue his side's missed opportunities in front of goal against Huddersfield on Saturday as they once again failed to hit the scoreboard, as they were held to a 0-0 draw at John Smith's Stadium.

Pellegrino has now been held scoreless in three of his first four games - in all competitions - since taking over the helm at Southampton, and has admitted his side need to be more clinical and efficient in front of goal.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

With Ryan Bertrand's late shot on goal cleared off the line, Pellegrino told Sky Sports following the game:





"It was an incredible action. We were really close to winning but this is football. It is efficiency, we had to score".

Huddersfield dominated much of the games proceedings, but Southampton did come close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions and Pellegrino added: "It could have been three points, one point or nil because it was really tough in the beginning.

Difficult ground to go to and in the end we were lucky to get a point. #HTAFC were good today, fans amazing too #SaintsFC — Mike Isaac (@MikeIsaacSaints) August 26, 2017

"Huddersfield are really well prepared especially in their style of play. The long ball and second ball and in crosses we were in trouble at some moments.





"At the same time we had two chances in the first half and in the end, the last 15 or 20 minutes, we put them under pressure with our chances.

"We had two or three clear chances. There were some moments for us and some moments for them.

With the transfer deadline looming, the 45-year-old was asked if the club could expect any further signings, he said: "We never know. If someone that's important for us is ready to come and can improve us, we will be ready."