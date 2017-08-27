Newcastle Boss Benitez Lauds 'Positive' Team Display Following 3-0 Triumph Over West Ham

Rafael Benitez has praised his players for the 'really positive' team performance as his Newcastle side dismantled West Ham United 3-0 at St.James' Park.

The Magpies put their three game losing streak behind them by seeing off the Hammers in front of a typically raucous home crowd as goals from Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic chalked up their first win of the campaign.

In quotes published by the Chronicle newspaper, Benitez revealed that both the team and fans fed off each other's enthusiasm as the match wore on - a factor that contributed to the triumph in the north east.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: “It is always nice to win, especially when you win at home. And the way we won – three goals, clean sheet, team effort, a lot of good performances, so really positive.

“The team worked very hard. The fans appreciated that. They were behind the players. They can make the difference. The main thing for me is the team.”

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie was arguably the stand out performer on the day as his relentless work ethic and attacking endeavours helped thrust Benitez's team forward.

✅ 3 points

✅ Clean sheet

✅ Merino is class

✅ New signings on the horizon

✅ Wor Hyem growing

✅ Shelvey to return

✅ Rafa Benitez #NUFC — @Bristol_NUFC (@Bristol_NUFC) August 26, 2017

The Spaniard, though, was quick to praise all of his players for the manner in which they put Slaven Bilic's visitors to the sword.

He continued: “It would not be fair to mention one player. All the players – the team – did well. Joselu did well, Mitro showed the right attitude. It was good for the future, and they have to realise that is the way to go.

“Mikel Merino has to show things in the next few games as well. We will see.”

The arrival of Rafa reawakened a passion for #NUFC for many, a club that was becoming an empty husk. Newcastle United needs Rafa Benitez now — AshleyOut.com (@AshleyOutdotcom) August 25, 2017

With their first victory of 2017/18 secured, Benitez went on to add that he hoped his squad would use the win as a platform to get their season up and running at long last.

He said: “I said before, the fans, the city, the stature of the club, you can enjoy when things are right. Today everything was right.

“I have said that that we only had two games. It was important we started to win. You don’t worry about the first goal, the first win, now you think about getting the second win.”