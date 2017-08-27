Premier League Roundup: Dominant Liverpool Crushes Arsenal
Sunday's Premier League action only featured four matches, but there were plenty of talking points as Chelsea looked dominant against Everton and Liverpool outclassed Arsenal as Arsene Wenger hopelessly watched his team fall 4-0 at Anfield.
Elsewhere, West Brom and Stoke City shared a point at the Hawthorns as Peter Crouch's header cancelled out Jay Rodriguez's opening goal, while at Wembley, a late goal by Burnley's Chris Wood made it 1-1 after Tottenham's Dele Alli scored in 49th minute.
Read up on all the action below.
Liverpool Ease to Victory Over Lackluster Arsenal
Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to their 2017/2018 campaign as they recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
A dominant performance from Jurgen Klopp's side from start to finish saw them cruise to victory courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane, Mo Salah and Daniel Sturridge, leaving the Gunners with consecutive defeats and facing massive questions following a shocking performance
Liverpool made one change from their impressive win over Hoffenheim in midweek, with Lorius Karius surprisingly bought in for his first Premier League match of 2017, with Simon Mignolet left out of the squad completely.
Arsene Wenger was able to welcome back talisman Alexis Sanchez for his first appearance of the season after his extended break following his exploits at the Confederations Cup, as well as introducing both Laurent Kosicelny and Rob Holding back into the line-up.
Jurgen Klopp's side started the game full of confidence following their 4-2 over the German side on Wednesday, with Emre Can having their first effort as he headed wide following Alberto Moreno's cross. The returning Sanchez looked lively and found Danny Welbeck who could only blaze over the bar under pressure from Joel Matip as both sides searched for the first goal.
However, that was as good as it got for Arsenal as the Reds continued to turn the screw and should of been ahead after nine minutes when Can's superb low cross found Salah three yards out. but the Egyptian could only put it straight at Cech with the goal gaping.
Seven minutes later Liverpool were ahead when the impressive Joe Gomez found an unmarked Firmino who made no mistake powering his header past the hapless Cech in the Arsenal goal.
Klopp's side continued to attack at will, with Salah coming close and having a goal ruled out for offside in a matter of minutes as the away side struggling to deal with Liverpool's energy and tempo.
The second goal came in the 40th minute when a lightning-quick counter from the home side caught Arsenal unaware as Saido Mane cut inside Rob Holding before burying his shot past Cech off the inside of the post to send the home side into half-time two goals to the good.
Wenger responded at half-time changing to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Francis Coquelin replacing Aaron Ramsey, as he looked to get his side back into the game. Despite the Gunners looking more promising since the break, they continued to cause themselves problems with sloppy defending,
Salah should of made it three in the 53rd minute when he dispossessed Nacho Monreal on the halfway line before seeing his effort thwarted by Cech, yet four minutes later the summer signing from Roma did get on the scoresheet when he seized on Hector Bellerin's heavy touch before racing clear and slotting under the keeper.
A furious Wenger chose to introduce Lacazette and Oliver Giroud for the ineffective Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to try a revitalise his side as Ozil dragged a shot harmlessly wide of Karius' goal. Giroud and Lacazette linked up well in the box, but the latter could only drag his volley past the post.
The superb front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino showed no mercy as the Senegalese forced Holding into another mistake but saw his effort hacked away from Bellerin as it squirmed under Cech. There was still time for Liverpool to add to their tally when Salah's deep cross found substitute Daniel Sturridge who guided his header into the back of the net with ease in the 78th minute.
A dominant and scintillating performance from the Reds, with the added bonus of a clean sheet for the incoming Karius, paired with a solid showing from the heavily criticised Liverpool backline. As for Arsenal, questions will be asked of their performance as they failed to register a shot on target in the whole 90 minutes.
Everton Sunk by a Dominant Chelsea Side as Morata & Fabregas Seal Win
Goals from Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea a comfortable victory against an Everton side who failed to emulate their performances they had shown earlier in the week against Man City and in the Europa League.
Chelsea started the quicker out of the two sides with Everton keen to try and frustrate Chelsea. Willian looked the most likely in the opening exchanges, improving upon his performance from the last 20 minutes in the Tottenham game.
Gueye was lucky to get away with just a yellow when his tackle on Fabregas looked both over the top of the ball and dangerous. That was the closest he got to the Spanish international during the first half with the playmaker controlling the tempo of the game.
His performance was rewarded with a goal in the 26 minute. After good work from Willian out wide he found Fabregas who was unmarked on the edge of the box. After a clever one-two with Morata, he stroked the ball with the outside of his foot on the volley into the corner leaving Pickford with no chance.
1' We are under way at Stamford Bridge - the Blues defending the end housing 2,932 Toffees! 0-0. #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/lfIHC1ASOu— Everton (@Everton) August 27, 2017
Morata's hard work and movement was rewarded just before half-time when he made it 2-0 to Chelsea. A lovely cross from Azpilicueta was met by Morata who had peeled off of Keane to head it past an onrushing Pickford.
Alvaro Morata for Chelsea: so far— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) August 27, 2017
Games: 3
Goals: 2
Assists: 2
Good Start 👍 pic.twitter.com/o9DZbMeqk7
Everton came out quickly in the second half with Besic replacing Davies in midfield. Sandro in the 49th minute was the first player to touch the ball in the Chelsea box but failed to connect cleanly with his shot.
His afternoon was cut short, with the under-21 Spanish striker being replaced by Calvert-Lewin. Sandro looked like he would need time to adapt to the English game and his lack of running in behind helped Chelsea to condense the game.
Courtois was finally tested late on by Gueye, but will regard this as one of the easiest afternoon's he is likely to have in the Premier League.
Chelsea looked comfortable all afternoon and ensured they kept on the heels of runaway leaders Manchester United.
Late Equalizer from Chris Wood Shocks Spurs Fans
Sunday afternoon saw Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley at Wembley in the third week of the Premier League. Spurs' only signing of the summer Davinson Sanchez started on the bench for the Lilywhites. Son Heung Min replaced Wanyama in the starting XI as the Kenyan anchorman sustained a minor knee injury after the Chelsea fixture.
The first 10 minutes of the game saw a solid display by the visitors as Burnley maintained an unbreakable backline with some serious attempts on the counter attack with Welsh forward Sam Vokes and winger Robbie Brady. It wasn't until the 20th minute that Spurs managed to penetrate the Burnley defence from a Jan Vertonghen ball to Son. Though flagged offside, replays showed that Son was on.
As Spurs continued to press in the first half, Burnley did well to maintain their tight defensive tactics. James Tarkowski shone in the Clarets' backline whilst Tom Heaton stood tall between the sticks. Tottenham had a major chance in the 39th minute from a ball created by Dele Alli and Ben Davies, yet Harry Kane;'s shot was blocked by an in-form Tarkowski.
Tensions were rising between the home fans as Burnley seemed to be in control of the match with its solid defence and counter attack tactics.
HALF-TIME: Nothing to separate the two sides at Wembley so far. #COYS pic.twitter.com/NMmn0rCGJW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2017
Only four minutes into the second half and Spurs made an immediate push to get make the breakthrough. As Ben Mee struggled to clear the ball from a corner, Eric Dier guided the ball to Dele Alli, who on his second attempt, slipped the ball into the net on the rebound.
Spurs immediately tried to get a second in the 53rd minute from a ball delivered to Kane in the Burnley box, only for it to go wide. Tottenham started to look more in control at Wembley as the home fans roared with chants.
49 - @ChrisEriksen8's corner drops kindly for @Dele_Alli in the box who is on hand to convert from close-range!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2017
Spurs 1-0 Burnley
Despite Vokes' great first half performance on the counter for Burnley, Sean Dyche decided to substitute the Welshman in the 56th minute for the club's record signing Chris Wood. Spurs made their first change of the afternoon at the 70th minute by replacing Son with Moussa Sissoko.
Kane was denied his 100th goal for Tottenham a couple of minutes later as Tom Heaton saved the Spurs forward's shot from a low cross picked out by Davies. He was yet again denied by Heaton in the 75th minute after managing to get passed Tarkowski.
Wood rifles the ball home to level the scores in stoppage time. #scenes!!!!! 1-1— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 27, 2017
In the last 10 minutes Burnley really started to press with new man Wood attempting a chance on goal only for the ball to be cleared by an alert Hugo Lloris. He was supplied with another two chances from Ward but was still denied by the Frenchman between the sticks.
Finally, in stoppage time, Woods scored his debut goal for Burnley to shock the Tottenham fans. Sanchez was subbed on in the 93rd minute but that short debut wasn't enough for Spurs to take the lead. The match finished equal at 1-1 with Wembley surrounded by boos as the referee blew the whistle.
Defensive Error Costs West Brom All Three Points
Stoke City were gifted their first away point of the season by a defensive mix up between Ben Foster and Hegazi, with Peter Crouch the beneficiary of the mistake as his equaliser cancelled out Jay Rodriguez's opener.
A lacklustre first-half had no real chances of note, Ben Foster was forced to make a good save from a deflected Kurt Zouma strike, but the majority of play was contested in the centre of midfield.
The deadlock was eventually broken in the 61st minute, a pinpoint cross was whipped in from the right by WBA fullback Allan Nyom. The Cameroon international's cross found £15m signing Jay Rodriguez in the six yard box and the former Southampton man fired a bullet header past Stoke keeper Jack Butland.
Stoke City never looked to have the offensive ability to crack a West Brom defence that had yet to concede a Premier League goal this season. However, in the 77th minute a defensive mix-up between Hegazi and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster led to a gift of a goal for the away side.
WE'RE LEVEL!!!!! Peter Crouch pounces on a mistake, heading in after Hegazi fails to clear Ramadan's cross (1-1) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/ymE4ap2OIJ— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 27, 2017
Ramadan Sobhi clipped a hopeful ball into the box and following Hegazi mistiming his clearance Ben Foster could only watch as the ball bounced past him and into the path of Peter Crouch, who nodded the ball into an unguarded net to equalise for the away side.
Mark Hughes will be delighted his side earned their first away point of the season whilst Tony Pulis can take the positive that his side are still unbeaten, despite the disappointing way West Brom conceded for the first time this season.