Report Claims Alexis Sanchez Is Demanding £400k-a-Week From Arsenal to Sign a New Deal

Alexis Sanchez is said to be demanding £400k-a-week to remain an Arsenal player beyond next summer.

The Chilean's current deal expires in June 2018 and he is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Speculation has linked him with a move away from the club this summer throughout 2017, but the Gunners have managed to keep hold of him up until now, where there is less than a week remaining in the transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked previously, and Manchester City are apparently poised to make one last-ditch attempt to sign the 28-year-old, but the Star claim Sanchez would sign an extension at Arsenal if offered the mind-boggling wages.

Apparently the former Barcelona and Udinese forward has already turned down an offer from the club of £300k-a-week.

He is in line to make his first appearance of the new season on Sunday against Liverpool, after manager Arsene Wenger confirmed him as fit to play earlier in the week.

It remains to be seen whether it will be his last ever game in the red of Arsenal - the star joined the club in 2014 and has made over 100 league appearances for the Gunners.

