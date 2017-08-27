Thierry Henry Claims Liverpool Star Is One of the Most Efficient Players in Premier League

Ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has voiced his admiration for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane; Henry believes Mane will provide the biggest threat to the Gunners during the clash on Sunday.

Writing in The Sun, the prolific French striker explained why he is such a huge admirer of the Anfield forward. Mane, 25, has already begun this season in explosive form, scoring in both of Liverpool's league games.

EXCLUSIVE: @ThierryHenry on why he's such a big fan of Sadio Mane https://t.co/dQoim3kfck pic.twitter.com/0acfU5bUm1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 26, 2017

“Sadio is one of the most efficient players in the Premier League right now and there will be no messing around from him against Arsenal on Sunday,” said Henry.

“The Liverpool winger is a proper footballer with an attitude to admire. And it’s refreshing to see a guy who understands the game so well. He is a direct player who knows his job is to kill the opposition. There are no step-overs or unnecessary extra touches.

“He gets the ball and he runs at full speed. He is ­honest, plays with all his heart and always works hard to hurt the other team. Two backheels Mane pulled off against Hoffenheim the other night took the entire defence with him and freed acres of space for a team-mate.”

The Senegal international enjoyed himself last season against Arsenal when Liverpool outgunned the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in a 4-3 win on the opening day of the campaign. Mane that day scored an absolute beauty.

In the absence of Philippe Coutinho, the wide forward has become the key member alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in what could become a lethal front three for Liverpool this season. After signing from Southampton for £35m, Mane scored 13 goals and supplied eight assists in his debut season before a knee injury brought a premature end to his campaign.

“He was having a Player of the Year campaign last season until he suffered a serious knee injury and I’m surprised how quickly he has ­recovered from that,” added Henry. Arsenal will be hoping they can keep Mane quiet as they are looking to bounce back from their defeat against Stoke.



