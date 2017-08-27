Soccer

Zidane Claims He'll Find 'Solution' to Defensive Woes With Key Man Injured for Valencia Clash

an hour ago

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says his side will find a solution for their defensive worries ahead of Sunday night's La Liga match against Valencia. 

Captain Sergio Ramos is suspended and Varane picked up an adductor injury during the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana, missing last week's 3-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna. 

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Nacho is now Madrid's only fit centre-back and Zidane faces a problem in selecting a partner for the Spaniard, indicating that he could use Casemiro or Marcos Llorente, both of whom regularly play in midfield, in defence. 

"Varane wants to play but he has a problem. We do not want to take risks, as it could make things worse," he told a pre-match news conference, as quoted by Goal


“We have four centre-backs but we have a problem now [because] we only have one available. Casemiro and Marcos have played there. We'll have a solution. 

"[Varane's injury] is muscular. It's his adductor. It happened to him against Barcelona in the Supercopa, in Barcelona. 

"It's been 15 days, he's trained, he's had a break and in the end it's better for us not to risk him and give him time to solve his problem. 

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

"Let's hope that in the international break he can think about his recovery and that's it."

Madrid got their La Liga title defence off to the perfect start last week with the 3-0 win over Deportivo, with Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos all getting on the scoresheet.

