Zinedine Zidane Reveals What Real Madrid's Transfer Intentions Are Following Quiet Summer Window

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says the club will not be making any more signings during the transfer window.

Los Blancos have signed Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos so far this season, while the squad has also been bolstered by the returns of Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Diego Llorente, all of whom spent last season away from the Bernabeu on respective loan deals.

The club have been linked with late moves in the window, but Zidane has revealed his side will be quiet as the transfer deadline approaches.

He said, as quoted by Madrid's website: “We have four centre-halves and we do not need more. I do not think such injuries will happen again. Both Casemiro and Marcos Llorente can play there. Tomorrow let's see what happens.

“I don't need more players, look at the squad we have. We are ready. I'll be counting on Mayoral and will do throughout the year. He has to learn and be ready for when his opportunity comes up, which it will. We'll give him a shot when the moment is right."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Madrid after allegations of tax fraud came to light earlier in the summer, but Zidane says the four-time Ballon d'Or will not be leaving this summer.

He added: “Money is not my issue, It is between the player and the club. It has nothing to do with me. Cristiano is here and going nowhere. This is his club, his team, his city and he loves his life here. I am under no illusion."