Alvaro Morata Tells Chelsea Fans There's More to Come But He's Still Learning How to Play in England

Chelsea new boy Alvaro Morata has told fans to expect even more of him once he has adapted to life in England, in an interview with Chelsea's official club website.

Chelsea's Spanish acquisition has enjoyed a successful beginning to his time in the Premier League despite a debut to forget, missing a penalty in the shootout against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Morata set up Cesc Fabregas' opener and then went on to convert from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross to take his tally to two goals and two assists from his first three league appearances, as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0.

"It’s important for me to play and to make adaptations to my game. It’s not easy: a new country, another language, another style of football.

"I need time for all the things in the Premier League but I’m okay, my team-mates give me a hand to make it easy and I’m very happy to be here."

Morata broke a Premier League record by scoring and assisting in his first two home matches at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea fans will be hoping this will be one of many records the striker will break in his time in west London - even if the man himself claims he isn't bothered by such things.

"It doesn’t matter to me. I prefer to win something. I always think this is a team sport. If I begin by thinking how many goals for myself, probably I should play tennis!"

Chelsea have recovered well from a faltering start to the season, losing 3-2 at home to Burnley on the opening day but following up with a 2-1 win against Spurs away at Wembley. Next up is Leicester City away on September 10th, after the international break.