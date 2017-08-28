The Amusing Reason Why Conte Missed Alvaro Morata's Goal Against Everton Is Revealed

Alvaro Morata continued his impressive start to his Chelsea on Sunday, scoring the second of his side's goals in a 2-0 victory against Everton.

It was a second successive win for the Blues after last week's late triumph at Spurs, and it's been a commendable turnaround in fortunes since the opening day defeat against Burnley.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Antonio Conte will undoubtedly be pleased with the response of his players, although unfortunately for him, he didn't see Morata extend his side's lead against Everton.

That was due, in part, to his unavoidable combative nature. The demonstrative Italian was distracted on the sidelines, arguing with the fourth official over a foul that had not been given.

Despite missing the goal, Conte was full of praise for the performance against Everton, but stressed that the club will continue to work on bringing in new players before the close of the transfer window.

Conte missed Morata's goal while he was going mad at the 4th official for no foul being given shortly beforehand. 2-0 Chelsea — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 27, 2017

"For sure, we must be pleased with the performance," Conte said, quoted by ESPN. "We dominated the game, we created many chances to score. I saw a lot of positive things, great concentration and focus, the will to finish this game with a clean sheet. I think it was very important for us.

"If I have to see a little negative aspect, in the second half we could have been more clinical and scored the third goal to close the game definitely. At 2-0, set-plays and corners you might concede a goal and you might have finished the game with a bit of fear, which you don't need.

"There are four days to go in the transfer market. I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad. Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games. I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with the same players.

"I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation. But I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have."