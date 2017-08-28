Antonio Conte Believes His Side Must Become More Clinical if They Are to Retain the Title

Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory after defeating ambitious Premier League outfit Everton at Stamford Bridge. After their initial blip at the hands of Burnley, they have bounced back with two impressive wins at the hands of Tottenham and Everton.

Conte was visibly happy about the result, but feels that a ruthless streak needs to be developed if Chelsea want to go and win the league.

He said: “We must be pleased with the performance. We created many chances to score and I saw many positive things.

“If I see a little negative aspect, it’s that in the second half we could have been more clinical and closed the game.

“Instead we continued at 2-0 and then if you concede a goal you have some fear in a game you dominated.”

Even with the positive start to the season the Chelsea boss is looking for reinforcements to his squad before the window closes.

"There are four days to go in the transfer market," Conte said.

"I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad.

"Don’t forget that in September we have to play seven games and I need to rotate my players because it’s very difficult to play seven games in a month with the same players.

"The club is working hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation.‘But I repeat I’m ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players."