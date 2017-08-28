Barcelona Slap €50m Price Tag on Central Midfield Ace as Juventus Ponder Increased Offer

Barcelona are believed to be prepared to let midfield ace André Gomes leave the club before the transfer window closes, but will not part with his services for less than €50m. Juventus are thought to be in pole position to sign the 24-year-old, but are of the belief that the player is worth somewhere in the region of €30m.

As reported by Sport, Juventus are keen to bolster their midfield before the transfer window closes, and officials from the Serie A side met with Barça's hierarchy on Sunday to hammer out a potential deal for the Portuguese international. Juve will hope that they can talk the Catalan giants down from their asking price, reaching a middle ground where a fee can be agreed.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gomes joined Barcelona last season, after an impressing with fellow La Liga side Valencia, and winning Euro 2016 with surprise champions Portugal. Given the array of top quality talent boasted by the club, Gomes has often had to settle for a place on the bench - with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Andrés Iniesta and Ivan Rakitić providing competition for a starting spot.

It is possible that Barcelona may be moving Gomes on so as to bring in Paris Saint-Germain star Ángel Di María.

The technical qualities possessed by the 29-year-old would make him an ideal fit for team's elaborate style of play, and the former Real Madrid man may jump at the chance to star again in the league where he made his name as a top quality footballer.