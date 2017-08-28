Chelsea to Raid Premier League Rivals in £70m Double Deal for Drinkwater & Oxlade-Chamberlain

Antonio Conte is wasting no time in reinforcing his squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday as Chelsea get ready to bring in a central midfielder and a new wing-back from their Premier League rivals, according to Goal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his contract at Arsenal, something that has fueled speculation about his future in north London.

Despite the Englishman establishing himself in the Arsenal first team over recent years, Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to leave the Emirates this summer and is looking for a move across London to join the reigning Premier League champions.

If Chelsea want to pay £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain after that, I'll pay his cab to Stamford Bridge. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017

Leicester City star Danny Drinkwater is also a target for Chelsea's Italian manager. The Foxes midfielder was first linked with a move to Stamford Bridge a few weeks ago in a potential £35m transfer.

Seemingly desperate for reinforcements after selling Nemanja Matić to Manchester United, Leicester City's 27-year-old midfielder has moved to the top of Conte's list of transfer targets this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"There are four days to go in the transfer market. I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad," Conte said after Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday.





"Don't forget when we start in September we have to play seven games. I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players."

Chelsea have already completed the big money signings of Álvaro Morata, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Antonio Rüdiger in a bid to win consecutive Premier League titles.

Despite a disappointing opening day defeat to Burnley, Chelsea look set to challenge for the title again this season after two consecutive victories.