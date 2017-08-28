Gary Lineker Takes Sly Dig at Arsenal After Liverpool Thrashing With Tweet on Simon Mignolet

Gary Lineker took to Twitter after Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Arsenal on Sunday, taking a dig at the Gunners with a tweet on goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The Belgian stopper was 'rested' for the clash having played against Hoffenheim in midweek, replaced by Loris Karius.

It was a decision that took many by surprise, although Mignolet's replacement was largely untroubled, other than a few scares when closed down by Arsenal's forward.

Great decision by Klopp to rest Mignolet. This game would have exhausted him. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2017

After the game, Lineker said what many Reds supporters may have been thinking. “Great decision by Klopp to rest Mignolet,” he wrote. “This game would have exhausted him.”

The Tweet was certainly well-received by his followers, clearly in agreement that the decision to play Karius was a strange one.

Klopp attempted to explain his reasoning ahead of the victory, claiming that it was nothing more than necessary rotation.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

“Simon is rested, that is all," he said, quoted by the Independent. “He won the race and was really strong for us but we need the other two boys [Karius and Danny Ward] also. For a goalkeeper it’s a different intensity.





“He is in the stadium, we had no argument and I told him a rest makes sense. He didn’t want to have to rest. We spoke about it yesterday. It’s just that I want him to have a rest.

"Simon is a clear number one but the others are not clear number twos and threes. They are really strong goalkeepers so in this moment Simon did outstandingly good so far, he won the race in the pre-season, he’s always there, he’s a machine. I hope solid is not a negative word, he’s always there, he’s really, really reliable."