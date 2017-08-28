Jean Seri Desperate for Arsenal or Liverpool Transfer as Frustration Grows in Nice

Jean Michaël Seri is keen to leave OGC Nice this summer and having seen moves to AS Roma and Barcelona fall through, the Ivorian has included Arsenal and Liverpool in a list of clubs he wants to join this summer.

Seri moved to France in 2015 after spending three years in Portugal with FC Porto and Paços de Ferreira. Seri has, however, made it clear to his employers that he doesn't want to stay at the Allianz Riviera this season after attracting interest from a number of big clubs across Europe, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Jean Seri will be an excellent signing for Barcelona. Intelligent, versatile midfielder. Arsenal looked at him but no formal bid. pic.twitter.com/1BVmL1iLql — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 19, 2017

"Is the Barca move dead? I want to be optimistic and think that there are still options," Seri claimed. "Let the two clubs talk quietly again and come to an agreement.

"We are not talking about any club, where you are going to sign for money.

"I want to sign for big European clubs, like Juventus, PSG, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

"For example, Roma, has made several offers," he added. "I have spoken many times with [Rome director] Monchi and this transfer has not happened either because of economic reasons.





"Monchi got tired of the leaders of Nice!" Seri continued. "Roma was a good choice, but nothing to do with Barca."

Seri made 39 appearances for Nice last season, scoring seven goals and claiming nine assists. His form attracted interest from across Europe and although the club don't want to lose their star midfielder, the Ivorian has his heart set on a move away from the Allianz Riviera this summer.