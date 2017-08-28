Tony Pulis Commends West Brom's Unbeaten Start to the Season Even After Stoke Grab Late Equaliser

Tony Pulis praised his side's excellent start to the season as the Baggies go into the international break unbeaten and 5th in the Premier League.

The Welshman told West Brom's official website: “To get seven points out of three games is brilliant, you have to give our players credit."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, the WBA manager was unhappy with the mistake his side made that resulted in Stoke equalising:





“We are disappointed today because we have given a poor goal away. Stoke, who have plenty of quality players, never really looked like scoring today but we have conceded a poor goal."





New signing Hegazi and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster shared a lapse in communication, which resulted in Peter Crouch having an empty net to score the first goal Albion have conceded this season.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Tony Pulis was much more impressed with the goal his side scored in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke: “We scored a really good goal which we worked well.”





The goal was £15m signing Jay Rodriguez's first for the club in the league and Pulis will be hoping it is the first of many as West Brom aim for another top ten finish this season.