Soccer

Tottenham to Discover the Fate of Work Permit Application for £23m Signing Serge Aurier

an hour ago

Having agreed a deal to sign right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Tottenham must now wait and see if the Home Office grants the defender a work permit.

Born in Ouragahio, Cote d'Ivoire, Aurier requires a work permit before he is allowed to play for Tottenham. Central defender Davinson Sánchez was also required to be granted a work permit before he was eligible to play for Tottenham. 


However, there is one key factor that could stop the Home Office from allowing Aurier to work in the UK, according to the Independent.

The Ivorian defender could be denied a work permit after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer last year. Aurier was subsequently banned from entering the UK ahead of PSG's Champions League match with Arsenal, something the Parisians described as a "flagrant lack of respect for the club."

Aurier has maintained his innocence since his arrest last May. When Aurier was sentenced on September 26, he was ordered to cough up €2,100 in fines and damages, as well as being given a two-month prison sentence. However, the Ivorians lawyers have argued that he will never have to serve the prison sentence. 

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Tottenham will find out if their application to grant Aurier a work permit has been successful on Tuesday. With a £23m deal agreed with PSG, both clubs will be desperate for a work permit to be granted. 


Spurs are desperate for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, while PSG are in need of some cash to cover the cost of their €222m signing of Neymar.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters