Tottenham to Discover the Fate of Work Permit Application for £23m Signing Serge Aurier

Having agreed a deal to sign right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Tottenham must now wait and see if the Home Office grants the defender a work permit.

Born in Ouragahio, Cote d'Ivoire, Aurier requires a work permit before he is allowed to play for Tottenham. Central defender Davinson Sánchez was also required to be granted a work permit before he was eligible to play for Tottenham.





However, there is one key factor that could stop the Home Office from allowing Aurier to work in the UK, according to the Independent.

We understand #thfc agree deal worth around £23m with PSG for Serge Aurier. Medical complete. Subject to work permit @SkySportsNews — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) August 26, 2017

The Ivorian defender could be denied a work permit after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer last year. Aurier was subsequently banned from entering the UK ahead of PSG's Champions League match with Arsenal, something the Parisians described as a "flagrant lack of respect for the club."

Aurier has maintained his innocence since his arrest last May. When Aurier was sentenced on September 26, he was ordered to cough up €2,100 in fines and damages, as well as being given a two-month prison sentence. However, the Ivorians lawyers have argued that he will never have to serve the prison sentence.

Tottenham will find out if their application to grant Aurier a work permit has been successful on Tuesday. With a £23m deal agreed with PSG, both clubs will be desperate for a work permit to be granted.





Spurs are desperate for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, while PSG are in need of some cash to cover the cost of their €222m signing of Neymar.