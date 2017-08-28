Vincenzo Montella Stresses the Importance of His Side's Late Win Against Cagliari

AC Milan were pushed to the limits by Cagliari and managed to muster a late goal to secure all three points, ensuring their perfect start to the season continued.

With Milan pushing for the top four places and even potentially mounting a title challenge, Montella knows the importance of wins like this.

He stated: “The team started the game in the best way, taking the lead, then we slowed down. It’s an important win, we hope for more,”

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Suso was instrumental in the game, setting up a goal and scoring the winner with a delightful free kick. Montella was quick to dispel the rumours about the possibility of him leaving.

He said: "We never thought of putting Suso on the market. He is highly esteemed by the coaching staff and the management.”

Montella also commented on the performance of Riccardo Montolivo and the Curva Sud banner against M’Baye Niang, telling the Frenchman to leave the club.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“Montolivo played an extraordinary game. I see a player who grew much compared to last year.

“The banner against Niang? I didn’t read it. The audience have the right to express their opinion.”

Cutrone and Borini had looked lively throughout, with €38m signing Andre Silva falling to third place in the pecking order.

However, his lack of minutes is not a concern for the AC Milan boss:

“There is room for all three strikers. Not all the players can play all the games for 90 minutes.”