Soccer

West Brom Reject Second Bid From Leicester for Jonny Evans Believed to Be Worth £21m

11 minutes ago

Leicester City have seen their second £21m approach for West Brom's Jonny Evans rejected, as they try to sign the centre-back amid competition from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, the second bid was believed to be worth £21m, which is £11m higher than the Foxes' previous bid of £10m for Evans, which they had also seen rejected earlier this summer.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Midlands club have also turned down two bids from big-spending City for the defender, including one for £18m, with Thursday's transfer deadline looming.

Manchester City are trying to offload their French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 26, to create space in their squad for Evans, but nothing has been decided regarding an incoming move from the Northern Irishman just yet.

The 29-year-old was absent from West Brom's squad for Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Stoke City, watching on as his current side gave away a sloppy goal due to a defensive mistake he would seldom make.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Currently, the former Man Utd player is with his compatriots in the Northern Ireland squad in Manchester, as the team prepare for their World Cup qualifying match against San Marino.

Both Man City and Leicester will have to move fast in upping their bids to convince West Brom to part ways with one of their best players before Thursday, and it will be interesting to see exactly what colours Evans will be wearing come the end of this week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters