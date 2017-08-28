West Brom Reject Second Bid From Leicester for Jonny Evans Believed to Be Worth £21m

Leicester City have seen their second £21m approach for West Brom's Jonny Evans rejected, as they try to sign the centre-back amid competition from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, the second bid was believed to be worth £21m, which is £11m higher than the Foxes' previous bid of £10m for Evans, which they had also seen rejected earlier this summer.

The Midlands club have also turned down two bids from big-spending City for the defender, including one for £18m, with Thursday's transfer deadline looming.

Manchester City are trying to offload their French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 26, to create space in their squad for Evans, but nothing has been decided regarding an incoming move from the Northern Irishman just yet.

The 29-year-old was absent from West Brom's squad for Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Stoke City, watching on as his current side gave away a sloppy goal due to a defensive mistake he would seldom make.

Currently, the former Man Utd player is with his compatriots in the Northern Ireland squad in Manchester, as the team prepare for their World Cup qualifying match against San Marino.

Both Man City and Leicester will have to move fast in upping their bids to convince West Brom to part ways with one of their best players before Thursday, and it will be interesting to see exactly what colours Evans will be wearing come the end of this week.