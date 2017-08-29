Antoine Griezmann's Ex-Adviser Claims Striker Would Have Left Atletico Madrid Without Transfer Ban

Antoine Griezmann would have left Atletico Madrid this summer if it was not for the club's transfer ban, according to the striker's former adviser Eric Olhats.

The France international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but Atletico's appeal against their transfer ban was rejected, meaning the La Liga club could not sign any players this summer.

Griezmann ended up staying at Atletico and signing a new contract, with United instead opting to splash out on Romelu Lukaku, formerly of Everton.

Speaking to France Football, as quoted by AS, Olhats has revealed former Real Sociedad forward Griezmann would have left Atletico had he not felt obligated to stay due to the club's ban on transfers.

He said: "Griezmann hasn’t felt able to leave Atlético, it showed the integrity of his links with the club, [which was] unable to sign players. Without that ban, he would have gone, without a doubt.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“His omnipresence in the media has not helped him to relaunch himself on a sporting level. The balance between the search for performance and the desire to sell your image is very fragile. Unconsciously, you can choose the wrong side.

“There are a lot of aspects of show business in football these days. Antoine is immersed in that inescapable logic at the moment. Now, he’s a footballer, not a singer.”

Griezmann played in Atletico's opening La Liga fixture of the season, but was sent off as Diego Simeone's side salvaged a 2-2 draw against Girona after being two goals down to the newly-promoted side.